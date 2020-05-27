Passed away peacefully at home with his family Friday morning May 22, 2020, two days after his 96th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Frances Norton (2011). Wonderful father to Alan Norton (Melissa), Tracy McDougall (Bill) and stepfather to Stacy Eastman (Joanne) and Donna Kennedy (Dave). Predeceased by sons Michael and David Norton and sister Bernice Stevenson. Loving grandad to Carol Wesholowski (Phil), Heather Nolan (Sean), and great-grandad to Jake, Charlie, Brooke, Maeve, Lily and Enasjah. Cherished papa to Leanne Rogerson (Walter), Rayne Eastman, Matthew and Haley McDougall, greatest great-papa to Kennedy, Travis and Mavis. Missed by so many wonderful friends and extended family, he was honorary papa to so many kids. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.