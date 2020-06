Or Copy this URL to Share

At home on Monday June 8 in his 78th year. Grant fought a hard battle with cancer with strength and humour. Beloved husband of 40 years to Linda (Devine). Loving father to Neil,Bryan , Claire (Cameron) and predeceased by infant daughter Stephanie. Dear Papa to River. Will be greatly missed by brother Blaine (Adele) and all extended family. Cremation has taken place.



