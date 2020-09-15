1/1
Grant M. Spence
1958-02-12 - 2020-09-11
Grant McKinnon Spence CD, suddenly at age 62 Grant was predeceased by his loving mother Evelyn and father John. He is survived by his brother John (Irene) and his sister Sharon Patricia (Sean). Grant will be missed by his nephews Peter and Stuart, and many friends. Grant proudly served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada (PL) and received the Canadian Forces Decoration. Grant also was a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 58. The family would like to extend our thanks to the workers of St Mathews House, the LHIN, ICU-East Hamilton General, Dr. Guckian, and Marko his good friend. Cremation has taken place to be followed by private remembrance. For those who wish, please make a donation in Grant’s name to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 15, 2020.
