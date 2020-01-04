|
Passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Grant is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicki, daughters Kristi (Pierre) and Kelly, son Josh (Jaime), grandchildren Jacob and Hannah, brother Jimmy, sisters Beth (Ray) and Sheree and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who could always find the humour in any situation. Grant had a passion for football. He dedicated many years to coaching young athletes playing university and junior football and spent many a Sunday afternoon in front of a game. Grant was also a dedicated movie aficionado and trivia master with particular expertise in John Wayne and classic western movies. A celebration of Grant's life will take place on Sunday, January 12 from 2-4 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Grant's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca