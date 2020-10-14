1/1
Grant Russell CRANS
May 23, 1968 to October 11, 2020 Grant (AKA GR or UG) loving son of Charles and Donna,brother of Chuck, Pat, Dan and Nancy, uncle, friend, beloved soulmate to Ardeen and most importantly DAD to his son Logan. He took the greatest pride in everything Logan did but was happiest watching him play hockey. Logan would like everyone to know that Grant was always there for him when he needed him and did everything he could to make Logan the best he could be and that he couldn't have asked fora better dad. Grant served 28 years as an electrician with the IBEW Local 105. He was very proud to carry on the Crans tradition at the 105. He also loved travelling. We've all had the last few months to have long talks with Grant as he knew his time was short. We can all hold those words in our memories. He was looking forward to reuniting with his sister Patricia on the other side so they could build a garden, go fishing, feed the squirrels and get things ready for the rest of us. May the sun shine on your face with the sand between your toes. Cremation has taken place. A visitation to celebrate Grant's life will take place at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Saturday, October 17th from 6-9 p.m. To quote the lyrics from one of Grant's favourite songs, The Highwayman: "And when I reach the other side I'll find a place to rest my spirit if I can Perhaps I may become a Highwayman again Or I may be a single drop of rain But I will remain And I'll be back again, and again and again and again and again"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
