Gray Judith L. Savage
1962-02-17 - 2020-10-07
Judith Lee Savage passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. After a three year battle with cancer, and with the sensitive and professional support of Ontario CarePartners, Judy died peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband Michael, son Adam, and sisters Susan and Janet. Wife, mother, grandmother. Daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Judy was a positive, loving influence to all who knew her. Judy was an accomplished financial analyst and business leader, last employed as the Executive Director at the Owen Sound Family Health Organization. At Judy's request, there will be no funeral. A memorial picnic will be scheduled for spring 2021.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
