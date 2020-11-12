It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear wife, mother, Nonna and sister on November 11, 2020; surrounded by her loving family at the Hamilton General Hospital in Hamilton, ON. Beloved wife of 53 years of Salvatore. Loving mother to Angela (Walter) Batelic, Nicolina (David) Freitas, Fiorella Milioto, Carmelo Milioto and fiancé Micaela Watts. Cherished Nonna to Anthony and Adriana Batelic and Grace, Ella and Aiva Younge. Predeceased by her parents Angelo and Nicolina Cino and daughter-in-law to Carmelo (Angela-mother), (Concetta- stepmother) Milioto. Loved sister to the late Rosalia (late Pietro) Curto, the late Giuseppina (late Angelo) Agro, the late Calogero Cino and survived by her dear sister and best friend Calogera Cino. Loved sister-in-law to the late Salvatrice (late Vincenzo) Palmieri, the late Maria (Giovanni) Petruzzella and the late Giuseppe Milioto. She was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends from Canada and Italy. Born in Racalmuto, Sicily, Italy, Grazia immigrated early in her life to begin her path of love and family here in Canada in 1964. Her pursuit for a loving family began in 1968 when she married the love of her life, Salvatore Milioto and raised four loving children, Angela, Nicolina, Fiorella and Carmelo. Grazia always welcomed family and friends with an enormous heart and a shining presence. Her greatest Joy in life was being a Nonna to her grandkids, Anthony, Adriana, Grace, Ella and Aiva. As her family grew, she admired and embraced Walter, David and Micaela as if they were her own children. She lived her life leaning on God for comfort and support; giving the Lord all gratitude for her blessings. This was instilled in all her children through her teachings and being an example of Gods word. Her commitment to the comfort and happiness of others was one of the most treasured characteristics of her larger than life personality. She wanted only positive things in love, life, family, friendship and wore it well each and every day of her life. Her passion for baking and cooking was the way she expressed her love for everyone. She was a treasure to many, for our family, an integral link is now missing but our chain will never be broken. Special thanks to the nurses at Hamilton General Hospital, 7 West; Noah, Meagan and Beatrice for their compassionate care and for going over and above to accommodate our family. In view of Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing practices will be in place at both Funeral Chapel and Church. Wearing of a mask and restrictions are also in affect at the Funeral Home and Church. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Home, 43 Barton St. East on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. A funeral mass will take place at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church with a private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Hamilton's Good Shepherd. In the words of our Amazing Mother "Be Happy." "Amarti estate facile dimenticarti impossible"