On behalf of the Milioto, Batelic, Freitas and Younge family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks for the outpour of love and support regarding the sudden passing of our dear mother Grazia. For all the kind words, virtual hugs, condolences, in memorial mass cards, donations to the Good Shepherd, food deliveries, flowers, gifts, attendance of visitation and funeral mass; but most of all, the thoughtfulness and huge love for our mother Grazia. To all of us grieving her, she left us tragically and suddenly but your love for her and her love for all of you was so very purposeful. Your gentleness in lifting us up during this difficult time will never be forgotten. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Special thanks to Kassandra and Rod and the staff at Friscolanti Funeral Home for their compassionate support and for going above and beyond to accommodate our family especially during these unprecedented times. We would also like to thank Father Mark Gatto for his support, words of encouragement and blessings. Special thanks to the staff at St. Catherine of Siena for the beautiful church service to honour our mother. May God bless you all and keep you safe! Mother, you will continue to be the light in our life and we will continue to live as you taught us to. We can find comfort and serenity that our beloved mother is now at peace. A memorial mass for our beloved mother Grazia will take place on Thurs Dec 10th at 7pm at St. Catherine of Siena Parish located at 416 Mohawk Road East in Hamilton.



