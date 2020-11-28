1/1
Grazia Milioto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grazia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On behalf of the Milioto, Batelic, Freitas and Younge family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks for the outpour of love and support regarding the sudden passing of our dear mother Grazia. For all the kind words, virtual hugs, condolences, in memorial mass cards, donations to the Good Shepherd, food deliveries, flowers, gifts, attendance of visitation and funeral mass; but most of all, the thoughtfulness and huge love for our mother Grazia. To all of us grieving her, she left us tragically and suddenly but your love for her and her love for all of you was so very purposeful. Your gentleness in lifting us up during this difficult time will never be forgotten. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Special thanks to Kassandra and Rod and the staff at Friscolanti Funeral Home for their compassionate support and for going above and beyond to accommodate our family especially during these unprecedented times. We would also like to thank Father Mark Gatto for his support, words of encouragement and blessings. Special thanks to the staff at St. Catherine of Siena for the beautiful church service to honour our mother. May God bless you all and keep you safe! Mother, you will continue to be the light in our life and we will continue to live as you taught us to. We can find comfort and serenity that our beloved mother is now at peace. A memorial mass for our beloved mother Grazia will take place on Thurs Dec 10th at 7pm at St. Catherine of Siena Parish located at 416 Mohawk Road East in Hamilton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved