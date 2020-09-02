After a long and well fought battle with cancer Greg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Joseph Brant Hospital on August 28, 2020. Greg was devoted to his family and will be deeply missed by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary, his son and daughter-in-law Eric & Avril, his daughter and son-in-law Sarah & Steve, and his grandchildren Graham, Malcolm, and Addison who were the apples of his eye. He also leaves his brother Larry and sister Karen and so many other family members and lifelong friends. Heartfelt thanks to family physician, Dr. Salwa Saad, and the oncology and respirology teams at Joseph Brant Hospital for their coordinated treatment that extended Greg's life for many enjoyable years beyond expectation, and the palliative care team for their expert and compassionate care during his last days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905.527.0405) with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice
, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
.