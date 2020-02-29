|
|
Passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 19 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Regan. Loving brother of Joel Allman and Geoffrey Allman. Proud uncle of Alexandra, Madeleine and Jake and great uncle of Kullen and Scarlet Melichercik. Greg will always be remembered for his sincere kindness and selflessness. He invariably showed great consideration towards others and was eager to help anyone in need. As a devoted fan of the Leafs, the Jays and the Raptors, with a passion for motorcycles, cars and computer technology, he genuinely enjoyed sharing these passions with others. Greg was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Forever remembered as a loving and dedicated son, brother, uncle, and friend he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Greg to United Way Halton & Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020