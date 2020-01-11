|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded with love on January 8, 2020 at the age of 55. He is gone from our loving arms to yours, Gram and Pop (Jane and Al Hagley). A wonderful father to Lake Molleson and life-long dear friend/family to Kim Donaldson. Greg is survived by his mother Alice Bartman, his siblings, Leigh-Ann (Brett), David Molleson, and stepsister, Janice Duffy. Dearly loved by aunts Cheryl Dyer and Barb Barrett as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Juravinski Hospital with special thanks to nurses, Cathy and Paul. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1919 King St. E. (between Cochrane and Rosedale) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020