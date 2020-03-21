Home

Gregory Lawrence HOY

HOY; Gregory Lawrence - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly due to medical complications on March 17, 2020. Greg was 55 years of age. Cherished son of Greg and Lorraine Hoy. Forever loved father of Meggan, Nicole, and Emily. Cherished "Prampa" of Preston and Aria. Forever remembered brother of Christine (Chris) and Glenn (Patti). Greg worked at BGIS as a Service Technician. He was blessed to have a large network of family and friends. He will be truly missed. Always remember to enjoy the moments you have. Tomorrow is never guaranteed, give thanks for the blessing of today. Funeral arrangements trusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Family Memorial Service will be held. A Celebration of Life Reception will be announced at a later date. To honour the memory of Greg, please drop a bag of canned foods by your local food bank. Online condolences may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca BUDGELL's (519)442-2200 Paris
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
