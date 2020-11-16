Our beautiful and beloved Betty passed gently into the night on November 13, 2020 in her 89th year. Betty adored her family, and next to our dad, we were all her favourites. She was the cherished wife of Howard Howlett for 69 happy years. The story of how they met 70 years ago is legendary. She was the revered mother of Trudy Hanley, Karen Blackwell (Jeff), John Howlett (Leanne), Greig Howlett (Christine) and Bonnie Spencer. She never missed an opportunity to be with her grandchildren - Kirsten, Michael, Brooke, Kyle, Courtney, Brittany, Austin, Ben, Matt, Dayna, Beth, Jenna and Julia. She is also the precious great-grandmother of six - Maia, Ava, Ainsley, Evan, Sadie and Lily. Betty was born on December 8, 1932 in Brampton - the beloved daughter of John and May Greig and cherished sister of George and Ian. There wasn't anything she couldn't do - including being crowned "Mrs. Burlington" in 1963. She was brilliant, creative, loved to learn and had a wonderful sense of humour. If her grandkids were stuck on their homework, the standard response was - "Call grandma - she'll know the answer." Betty was a devoted and loyal friend and the "Thursday girls" were especially important to her. Betty was passionate about family history and enjoyed researching her Scottish and English roots and maintaining connections with her many friends and relatives in Britain. She loved the bagpipes, the Highland Games and anything Scottish. Betty admired the Royal Family - especially the Queen. She loved her cup of tea and spending time in her beautiful English gardens - which she and Howard lovingly created and maintained for 37 years. They were the recipients of many Civic Rose Awards for their stunning gardens. Betty and Howard traveled extensively including many exciting trips when Howard played in a pipe band. They also spent many happy winters at their home in Florida. Betty loved an adventure. At the age of 81, she went kayaking for the first time and the following day, had a close encounter with a moose in Quebec's Eastern Townships. Our mom would reach to lift whatever burden that seemed impossible to carry. She understood without asking the things that troubled your path and imparted knowledge you didn't even know you needed. She cared for everything beyond her control and managed to make everyone feel that care. She never forgot life's important milestones - birthdays, anniversaries, graduations - all the special moments. Mom celebrated love and expressed it in so many special lasting ways. She created memories without ever noticing - every day. Her impact on life and everyone around her are things her family will cherish for the rest of our lives. She was our shining star and no words could ever describe how much we will miss her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated by the family. The Salvation Army was important to Betty because of their support of her beloved dad during WWII. A private family service has taken place. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Betty's life will take place in the future. www.smithsfh.com