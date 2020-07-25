March 14, 1942 - July 20, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden and peaceful passing of our mother. Mum was a kind, gentle and compassionate woman. She began her life in remote fishing villages (Old Fort Bay & St. Paul's River) near the Quebec/Labrador border, as the youngest of 10 children. She is survived by her siblings: Murdock (Gloria) Hubert (Herceilia), and predeceased by Scott (Rene), Dan (Dot), Gerald (Haze), Kat (Cecil ), John (Mary), Betty (Jack), Rodney (Alice ). At 16y she moved to Toronto to live with Betty and shortly thereafter began her long career with Sears, mostly in human resources. Our mum met our father/her best friend, John Harriman and they were married in 1967. Through their 40 years of marriage they enjoyed the company of family, friends and colleagues. Mum was calm and selfless as both a wife and mother, always making time for her numerous nieces and nephews (70+); our home was their home. Mom never complained; she happily cooked, cleaned, and worked hard at everything she tried. Over the years, our mother has filled her time by supporting us, her children, Tracy (Grant) and Kevin (Kelli) as well as her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Liam, Ainslie and Jackson. Growing up she afforded us numerous opportunities. She was always there to support her family with unconditional love. As a Nana, she took every opportunity to be with her grandchildren which included attending hockey games, rowing regattas, basketball tournaments, school musicals to name a few. She spent countless hours caring for her grandchildren, creating many memories and nurturing their relationships. We are all very grateful that she truly was the best nana. As many of you know, Mum was a two time cancer survivor and after her recovery she showed her appreciation to Hamilton Health Sciences by volunteering at McMaster Children's Hospital in the PACU/OR waiting room and at numerous fundraising events. To this end, in lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to Hamilton Health Sciences foundation to enhance patient care www.hamiltonhealth/donate/. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home BURLINGTON (905-527-0405) Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will be celebrating her life privately. Mass will be held at St. Joseph's parish. Burial and celebration of life is planned for Summer 2021 (likely August) in St. Paul's River. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca