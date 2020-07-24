1/1
Guenter Groeger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guenter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guenter Groeger passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 89. Guenter was predeceased by his wife Ruth and leaves behind his loving partner Yvonne. Guenter and Ruth emigrated from Germany in 1967 and settled in Toronto. In retirement they moved to Ancaster, Ontario. Guenter was a skilled tradesman with Pigott Construction and was involved in many major construction projects such as the Toronto General Hospital and the CN Tower, of which he was most proud. To his friends in Canada, he was an iconic figure who shared his life experiences and talents. He enjoyed his world travels but was always happy to return home to Canada. Guenter will be laid to rest at Garner Corners Cemetery. He will be missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved