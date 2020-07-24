Guenter Groeger passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 89. Guenter was predeceased by his wife Ruth and leaves behind his loving partner Yvonne. Guenter and Ruth emigrated from Germany in 1967 and settled in Toronto. In retirement they moved to Ancaster, Ontario. Guenter was a skilled tradesman with Pigott Construction and was involved in many major construction projects such as the Toronto General Hospital and the CN Tower, of which he was most proud. To his friends in Canada, he was an iconic figure who shared his life experiences and talents. He enjoyed his world travels but was always happy to return home to Canada. Guenter will be laid to rest at Garner Corners Cemetery. He will be missed.