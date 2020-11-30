With much sorrow, we announce the death of Guido Pompeo Tutolo, in his 89th year, at the Juravinski Hospital, on November 28, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Maria; children, Mena (Fred), Janet, Rocky, Maria, and Fernie; grandchildren, Stefanie (Ryan), Natalie (Michael), Justin, Amanda (Daniel), Victoria, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Joscelyn, Alexander, and Rene. Loving brother to Antonio (Antoinetta), Ida, and Ada. Survived by his uncle, Auriello. Predeceased by his parents and in-laws, Rocco and Filomena, and Giovanni and Marietta; sister Gilda, and sister and brother-in-laws Pasquale, Giovanni, Bernardo, Giuseppe and Lina. Will be sadly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews in Canada and Argentina. Guido was rich in friendship. He was especially known for his carpentry, wood carving and artistic talent. Guido had many health issues over the last several years but beautifully managed by doctors and health care professionals who cared about their outcomes. We thank them. Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. Due to ongoing Covid-19 precautions, and in keeping with Guido's wishes, we respectfully request that only immediate family members attend the visitation. There is a limit on the number of people who can attend the visitation, and all guests are required to RSVP on Guido's tribute page at www.friscolanti.com
. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled visitation time. A Funeral Mass will be offered, by invitation only, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St Patrick's Church, followed by a private committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In accordance with public health mandates, all guests must wear a mask and practice physical distancing while at the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery. A Celebration of Guido's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Guido, you will be missed beyond words. We know you are resting now and are no longer in pain. Until we meet again. Love, your wife, children and grandchildren.