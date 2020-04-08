|
|
passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, on his 74th birthday at the Hamilton General Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Nunila and children Cathy (Paul) and Gilbert (Nikki, fiancé), grandchildren, William and Ethan, siblings and relatives in the Philippines, Canada and the U.S. Thanks to Hamilton General Hospital's Cardiac Care Unit and 8 South staff for their compassion and care. Thanks to Eastgate [email protected] Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton for sponsoring him to Canada in March 1975. GT loved singing, dancing, playing basketball and doing business. On May 8, 1989, he started GT Tallara's Automotive Inc. at 370 Beach Road, Hamilton; now being managed by his son, Gilbert. Thanks to our loyal friends and customers for the past 31 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing, cremation and funeral are limited to family only. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020