Guiseppe Fazzari

May 16, 1933 - October 16, 2020. It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of Joe (Joseph) Fazzari at the age of 87 who after living with Leukemia for many years suddenly took ill and passed quickly. He was larger than life and deserved to be here longer to enjoy it even more. Proud and loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Joe was a strong and caring head of the family whose absence will be profoundly felt. He is predeceased by his parents Luigi Michelangelo and Maria Annunziata (Varone) Fazzari and his wife Marilyn (Kemp) Fazzari, his brother Anthony (Tony) Fazzari, and brother-in-law Battista Nardini. He leaves behind, his 4 children, Lisa (James) Davi (California), Kay (Shane) Mackay (Smithville), Joe (Charlene) Fazzari (Hamilton), and Sonny (Sabrina) Fazzari (Stoney Creek), his 2 sisters, Catherine Fazzari Salvi (Hamilton), Stella (Battista) Nardini (Hamilton), his sister-in-law Muriel (Tony) Fazzari, his 8 grandchildren, Santino D., Garrett and Sarina, Maya and Xavier, Nicholas, Santino F. and Alivia, many nieces and nephews who adored Uncle Joe, and his 13 fig trees, 1 pomegranate tree, 2 lemon trees ...... At his request, a private family service took place on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery where he is laid to rest. Joe will be sorrowfully missed and never forgotten by his entire family. In his honor donations may be made to the Juravinski Hospital/Hamilton Health Sciences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store