On Monday, December 30, 2019, Gwen passed away peacefully in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Rudolf (Rudy, 1983), sisters Uta-Maria and Felicitas, and parents Carl-Ulrich and Frieda Michaelis. Survived by her nephew Nils Grossien and his wife Ute Thon of Hamburg, Germany. Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends, neighbours and co-workers who enjoyed her kinship over the years. Gwen was an admitting clerk for over 30 years with the Hamilton General Hospital. She was a marvelous conversationalist who took a genuine interest in everyone she spoke with and could explore any subject. Her memory was unparalleled and she was always current with news and events. Gwen was chic and dignified and spoke with candor, a sense of humour and smile that made her a pleasure to be around. She will be greatly missed. Many thanks to Dr. Cathy Risdon, 'Steffie' and 'Rosie', whose kind care and assistance permitted Gwen to live as she wished in her own home and to the Juravinski Hospital and Idlewyld Manor for their care of late. Per Gwen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private gathering will be held with close family and friends.