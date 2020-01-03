|
On Monday, December 30, 2019, Gwen passed away peacefully in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Rudolf (Rudy, 1983), and sisters Uta-Maria and Felicitas. Survived by her nephew Nils Grossien and his wife Ute Thon of Hamburg, Germany. Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends, neighbours and co-workers who enjoyed her kinship over the years. Born February 24, 1922 to Carl-Ulrich and Frieda Michaelis in Swinemuende, Germany, Gwen emigrated to Canada in 1952 with her husband Rudy. Gwen loved Canada and, from the moment she stepped off the train at the TH&B, she loved Hamilton, making it her permanent home. Gwen worked as an interpreter for the British Government and then as an admitting clerk for 30 years with the Hamilton General Hospital. She was a marvelous conversationalist who took a genuine interest in everyone she spoke with and could explore any subject. Her memory was unparalleled and she was always current with news and events. Gwen was chic, dignified and spoke with both candor and a wonderful sense of humour, accompanied by a smile that made her a pleasure to be around. She will be greatly missed. Gwen appreciated the friendship of her friends Betty Palmer (2010), Phyllis Deptuck and Michelle McCafferty. Many thanks to Dr. Cathy Risdon, 'Steffie' and 'Rosie', whose kind care and assistance permitted Gwen to live as she wished in her own home and to the Juravinski Hospital and Idlewyld Manor for their care of late. Per Gwen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private gathering will be held with close family and friends.