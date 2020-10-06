It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Gustav Schwandt in his 90th year at Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Gustav is the beloved husband of 39 years to Christine. Father to Elizabeth (Rodney) and Susanne. He was a grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by his nephews and nieces in Germany. Predeceased by his parents, Adolf and Helene Schwandt. By his brothers Oswald, Rudolf and survived by his younger brother Arnold. Gus was a 31 Degree Mason at the Wardrope Lodge in Hamilton, and a member of the York Rite, and a Shriner at the Egypt Temple in Florida. As Gustav wished, cremation has taken place. His final resting place will be at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
