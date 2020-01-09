|
Gustav Stahl passed away at Saint Josephs Villa (SJV), Dundas, on Monday, January 6, 2020, in his 96th year after a lengthy struggle with Dementia. Beloved husband of Meta for 67 years. Loving father to Werner and Harold. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Tristan, Nicolas, Dylan, Dalton, Miranda and Hannah. Dearest brother of Karl and father-in-law to Sybille. Gustav was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose kindness and compassion will always guide us. Special thanks to all caring staff on Primrose Lane at SJV, Dr. Hughs and, especially, to PSW Hyacinth. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave. Hamilton, ON) on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., Chapel Service at 11 a.m. followed by interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. Refreshments will follow at the Conservatory Lounge, SJV. www.dermodys.com