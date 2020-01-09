Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gustav STAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustav STAHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gustav STAHL Obituary
Gustav Stahl passed away at Saint Josephs Villa (SJV), Dundas, on Monday, January 6, 2020, in his 96th year after a lengthy struggle with Dementia. Beloved husband of Meta for 67 years. Loving father to Werner and Harold. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Tristan, Nicolas, Dylan, Dalton, Miranda and Hannah. Dearest brother of Karl and father-in-law to Sybille. Gustav was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose kindness and compassion will always guide us. Special thanks to all caring staff on Primrose Lane at SJV, Dr. Hughs and, especially, to PSW Hyacinth. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave. Hamilton, ON) on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., Chapel Service at 11 a.m. followed by interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. Refreshments will follow at the Conservatory Lounge, SJV. www.dermodys.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gustav's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -