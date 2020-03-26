|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Guylaine Heskett, at the age of 60, on Sunday March 22, 2020. She fought courageously through her battle with cancer, and passed away at home surrounded by her two children Chris (Prue) Cook, Duane Cook, and her niece Chantal Malette. Guylaine was born in Rouyn Noranda on November 18, 1959. Guylaine was a caregiver to many in her life. She worked as a PSW for Albright Manor in Beamsville, and cared for her two children. She enjoyed visiting family and friends for coffee, and having sleepovers as often as she could. She is the sister of nine other siblings. Guylaine is survived by her mother Annette Malette (La Croix), her sisters Gail Malette, Vivian Malette, Charlotte Walker, Juanita Kelly, and brothers Serge Malette, Robert Malette, and Randy Malette and by her many nieces, nephews and friends, as well as the father of her son Chris, Andy Firth, and Duane's father, Christopher Cook. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Heskett, her brother Gary Malette, her sister Johanne Malette, her nephew Gary Jr. Malette, and father Jean-Guy Malette. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the . A private family graveside service will be held at Strabane Cemetery. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020