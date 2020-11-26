In her 94th year, predeceased by her husband Gibson. Dear Mother of Gail Hayes (late Robert) of Mississauga and David Armstrong (Sharon) of Ancaster. Dear sister of Jim, Barb, and Bill. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Gwendolyn will be missed by her grandchildren Chris (Chrissy), Cathy (Jeff), and Michael (Sarah), as well as her great grandchildren Jack, Henry, Noah, and Gibson. Special friend of Dave & Marty Reimer and their children Andrew and Sarah. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. https://www.heartandstroke.ca