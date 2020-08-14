1943 - 2020 It is with infinite sadness & shock that we announce the sudden passing of Lynn at the Juravinski Cancer Hospital on 11th August 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Andrew David Williamson. Cherished mother of Michael (Rosana), children Sofia & Cristina; Julie (Tim). Dear sister of: Bill Holmes (Janie) of North Bay Gary Holmes (Jayne) of Turkey Point Wendy Wilson (Larry) of Waterford Murray Holmes (Wendy) of Simcoe John Holmes (Maryanne) of Simcoe Lynn will be dearly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William "Bill" & Elizabeth "Betty" Holmes. Lynn led a simple but deeply satisfying life. She loved her family. She enjoyed her career & business pursuits, cards & games, crosswords, cooking, mysteries, and free flowing discussions. She had a remarkable ability to get to the heart of the matter. Lynn was generous and had strong values. She encouraged us to think in terms of others and to always be fair. She cherished a special bond with her granddaughters, Sofia and Cristina. She was a devoted and dependable friend. She was a lifelong pet owner and loved them all. Lynn met her husband to be at Simcoe High School and was married in 1964 in Port Dover. Following a move to Hamilton the couple relocated to Ancaster to live & raise a family. First child Michael arrived in 1968, Julie in 1972. As the children grew Lynn was actively involved in community volunteer work in early childhood education and minor sports. She later rejoined the workplace for an active business career primarily in the insurance and investment sector. This included executive positions with Ancaster Insurance Brokers Ltd. and Ancaster Financial Services Inc. Lynn was an avid cottager. She enjoyed family & friends on Upper Stoney Lake from 1960 until 2016. Fifty-six years of watching her children & grand children enjoy swimming, boating, diving, hiking, sunsets & friends. Lynn has been taken too soon. She will surely be missed by her family & wide circle of friends. A private celebration of life service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Lynn are asked to consider the Hamilton & District Humane Society and the Canadian Cancer Society
. Thank you Lynn for a life well lived.