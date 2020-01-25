|
Gwen passed away peacefully on Jan 22, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of 45 years to Joseph Makkai. Pre-deceased by her parents Ted & Mary Chartrand. Loving Mom of David (Roxanna), Amanda (Shawn) and Adam (Deanna). Adoring Grandma of Britney (Victoria and Cameron), Jacob, Katelyn, Dominic, Ryan and Sarah. Sister to Rhona and Susan. Lifelong friend to Frannie and loyal work partner to Bill. Gwen will be missed by her family and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville for the amazing care they provided. In keeping with Gwen's wishes, there will not be a funeral and cremation has already taken place. A "Celebration of Life" will take place later (details tba).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020