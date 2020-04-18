Home

Hajrudin (Harry) Sakanovic

Hajrudin (Harry) Sakanovic Obituary
After a long battle with cancer, Harry passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Stanka. Loved father of Helena and her husband Djordje and Ljiljana and her husband Goran. Cherished grandfather of Aleks, Daniel, Sofia, and Stefan. Harry will also be missed by his sisters, Zuhra, Alije, Vesna, his brother Zuhdija, and their families, along with other family members and friends. Predeceased by his parents Hasan and Nure, his sister Suada and brother Ibrahim. Special thanks to Juravinski Cancer Centre, and VON home care nurses and other staff. Due to current situation, the visitation and the funeral will be attended only by closest family members. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
