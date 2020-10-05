1/
At West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Hank Godfrey of Hagersville, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Wilkinson), in his 84th year. Dear father of Andy and Anne of London and Robyn and Larry Samson of Caledonia. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Thomas, Adam, Jarod and Tatyana. Brother-in-law of Dorothy Cronk of Manitoulin Island. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to attend the visitation are required to RSVP through the funeral home website, or by calling 519-587-4414 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masks or faceshields are required at all times when inside the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7th, followed by cremation. Donations to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 5, 2020.
