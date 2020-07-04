Peacefully passed away July 1st, 2020, just shy of her 89th birthday. Beloved wife and best friend of John (deceased 2019), loving mother of Michael (Julie) and Jeffrey (Lucie). Hannah is survived by granddaughters Mandy (Michael) and Deanna and great grandchildren Zoe and Spencer. Sadly missed by Sister Isabella (Earl, deceased 2017) and sister-in-law Lena and nieces Teresa, Kathryn, Carol (John) and great nephew Mackenzie. At the request of the deceased, cremation has already taken place and there will be no funeral service. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Arthritis Society or the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family.



