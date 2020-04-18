|
On Easter Monday, April 13, 2020, at age 87, Hans Joachim Fischer—loving husband, father of five children, and grandfather of six grandchildren—passed away into the eternal embrace of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Hans was born on March 29, 1933, in Konigsberg, Germany. After the war and a move to West Germany, Hans set sail for Canada in 1958, where he found work at Stelco in Hamilton, Ontario. In 1962, Hans married Inge (nee Falk) and together they raised four sons, Martin, Arden, Peter, and Bernard and grieved the death of a newborn baby daughter. Hans loved spending time with family: camping, waterskiing, horsing around with his boys, morning devotions with Inge, and together attending St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Even after suffering a debilitating stroke that left him disabled for his remaining 31 years, Hans never lost the joy he had for his growing family. His six grandchildren will forever remember Opa as a grandfather who inspired them with his love. Hans is survived by his wife of 58 years, Inge, his four sons and their wives/partners, Martin (Kathy), Arden (Pamela), Peter (Linda), Bernard (Lauren) and his grandchildren, Holly, Adam, Traben, Jonah, Veronica, and David, and his many relatives and friends in Germany, Canada and the United States. A family-only funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Marlatt Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff at both St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke and St. Peter's Hospital for all their support and care over the past years. "Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise." — Psalm 100:4
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020