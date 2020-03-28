|
|
It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Hans Peter Abendschon, with his family by his side on Monday March 23rd, 2020. Hans was a cherished son of Heinrich and Renata Abendschon and a dear brother to Christa, Ricka (Sandro), Linda, Sylvia (John) and Michelle (Al). Hans will be deeply missed by his children, Ryan (Jenn), Melissa (Christopher), Cody and his grandchildren Dylan and Olivia. Hans will stay in the hearts of many nieces and nephews. A special Thank You to all the staff at St. Peters Hospital for your compassion and care.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020