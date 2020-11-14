Passed away peacefully at his home in Burlington on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Hana (nee Kadlecek), loving father of the late Kathy (Colin Moore), Kim Dudeszki, and Kelly Hilton (Moby). Cherished grandfather of Sean (Marina), Kristen (Aaron), Pearson, Michaela, Amica, Mitchell, Emerson, and Angus. Cremation has taken place. Private family service. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hans to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Hans immigrated to Canada in 1938 with his parents (Anna and Karl) and his sister (Greta) at the age of eleven from the small Yiddish village of Horsovsky Tyn in the Czech Republic; making haste as the Hitler regime wielded its force. The family settled on an outcrop in Waterdown, Ontario initially sustaining themselves by eating frozen vegetation on the ground until they successfully farmed the land and became profitable. In these early days Hans worked the farm before attending classes at the local one room schoolhouse. In his teenage years the family moved to downtown Hamilton where Hans finished high school and decided to forgo veterinary school, "as he saw how hard his father was working and thought he should help out." He became the lead buyer in the meat department for the Loblaws food chain in his early 20's before he went out on his own to pursue what would become a passionate, life-long career as a skilled cattle broker. He worked in the cattle industry with a network across Canada and the United States, but what he truly loved was, "helping local farmers have lucrative experiences in their dealings." Giving folks a leg-up was a defining characteristic of Hans! Whether it was offering people jobs, helping tenants in his buildings or giving a boost to one of his many friends when they were in need. Always a progressive thinker, Hans was interested in wind energy and inventions. In the mid 70's he commissioned a solar home to be built as a family cottage in Collingwood where he would enjoy skiing, fishing (he never caught a thing), friends, sports family and visiting cattle farmers in the area. He was the master of not separating work from play as he claimed to just love it all! In his latter years he played the stock market with dynamic focus, drove his car to the YMCA daily where, as the oldest member at 92 years of age, delighted his wide circle of intergenerational friends with his story-telling and impressive work outs. Hans lived with great zeal; balancing his many roles: wonderful father, grandfather, friend, husband and businessman. May we all live with such immense inspiration!