Passed away peacefully on October 25th after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. His loving partner Helen Petrie was by his side. Harald is also survived by his two daughters Sonja Limberger and Leora Carlsen. As well as Helen's two daughters Sherri Vantellingen and Tracey DeGroat. Harald had a great love and respect for all things in nature. A long time vegetarian, he was especially passionate about the care and ethical treatment of animals. He was a musician, an artist, a yoga master and an avid, knowledgeable stamp collector. The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the amazing staff at St Peter's at Chedoke for the compassionate care and support that was provided to Harald over the years. A Celebration of Life will be held in honour of Harald at a later date to be determined. Out of respect for Harald's great love of animals, a food or monetary donation to your local SPCA or an animal charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.