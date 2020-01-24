|
Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the Lord called to Himself Herman Kamstra at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Grace Kamstra (nee Vandenberg) for 63 years. Loved father of Angie and Pete deBruin, Janet David, Jolanda and Jerry Jagt, Pete and Sheila Kamstra and Patti and Ken Post. Dear Grandpa of 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Teddy and John Hordyk. Predeceased by Matthew and Rosaline Kamstra, Annie and Klaas Aikema, Dick and Weike Kamstra, Joop and Frouke Vanderlinde, and Jo and Jo Schotsman. Herman was a building contractor in Burlington for many years alongside his brother Matthew as co-owners of Kamstra Bros. In his retirement he crafted many wooden toys which he generously donated to Christian school bazaars and other charitable organizations to raise money and also provide toys for children in need. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday evening from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 607 Dynes Rd., Burlington where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Tony Roukema officiating. Interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held in the church hall. Special thanks to the caring staff at 7 South, Hamilton General Hospital. Donations to the Harvest Foundation, Tuition Assistance Program would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com "For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:38,39)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020