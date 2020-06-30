Linde, Harm "For we know that if the tent that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens." 2 Corinthians 5: 1 On Sunday, June 28, 2020 the Lord in His infinite wisdom called unto Himself at His appointed time, Harm Linde, in his 93rd year at Shalom Manor in Grimsby. Predeceased by his beloved wife Co (nee Knegt) 2012. Much loved father of Cory and Ken Hoff, Geraldine and Lawrence Blokker, Art and Jackie Linde, Joanne and Ken Vanderwoude, Helen and Mark VanAndel, Jennifer and Ron Boverhof, Marc and Cheryl Linde. Deeply cherished Opa of 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Dearly remembered by his only surviving brother Ken and Tina Linde, Zwany Linde, Beulah Dykstra. Predeceased by Geerlig and Tina Reimer, Egbert and Tijts Witten, Pieter Linde, John and Janny Linde, Martin and Elisabeth Dykstra. Brother-in-law of Grace and George Lodder, Janny Feenstra, Mildred Knegt. Predeceased by brother-in-law Joop Knegt, Hidde Feenstra and Leo Knegt. Will be fondly remembered by his many nephews, nieces and extended family. In light of Covid, a private visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Smithville Canadian Reformed Church, 330 Station Street, Smithville. On Thursday, July 2, 2020 the family will meet privately for interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens and the Funeral Service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Smithville Canadian Reformed Church. We express our heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Shalom Manor (Lakeview) for the exceptional loving attention given to our father during his 3 years in residence and especially his last month of life. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations to Shalom Manor, Grimsby would be sincerely appreciated by the family. "Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice." Philippians 4:2 For Live-Stream link and to sign the Tribute Wall www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 30, 2020.