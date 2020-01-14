Home

Harmina Stuive


1925 - 06
Harmina Stuive Obituary
God has called home his child Harmina Stuive. Predeceased by her husband, Wiebrand (2012). Remembered lovingly by her children: Henk, Hilda, Dick (Mika), Henry (Jackie), Barry (Barb), Doug (Yvonne), David (Beverley), Alex (Cindy), and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by relatives in Holland and B.C. She took joy in being with family and friends, loved music and was involved in various church activities. Special thanks to the staff at Shalom Manor, Grimsby for excellent care and compassion. Visitation to be held at Mountainview CRC, Grimsby on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mountainview CRC at 11:00 a.m. Light lunch to follow. Private family interment will take place in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shalom Manor or Grimsby Life Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020
