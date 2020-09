Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Parks. Remembered by his brother Peter, niece Kari Hakkers and other family members. Special thanks to the staff of the Willowgrove LTC Home for all the care they showed to Harold over the years. A private family service was held with interment at Fulton Stone United Church Cemetery.