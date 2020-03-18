|
|
Passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Marlene for 55 years. Cherished father of David and his wife Janet. Predeceased by his daughters Christine and Jennifer. Much loved grandfather of Matthew. Harold spent 33 years working with the Stoney Creek Fire Department. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday from 3-6pm. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:30am at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020