Harold Earl MAYCOCK
With great sadness on Monday, August 3, 2020, in the presence of his beloved wife Betty (Marshall) of 72 years, in his 95th year, at Joseph Brant Hosptial, was called to be with his Lord and Saviour. Dear father of Larry (Terri) Kalamazoo, MI., Fred (Phyllis) Toronto and Barbara Hicks (Matthew), Hamilton. Loving grandfather of Shannon Martin (Pete) Tennessee, Alimah Sutherland (Neil) Toronto, Tom Hicks (Emily) Victoria B.C., Emily Newburg-Maycock, Toronto, Alec Hicks, Hamilton, Jason (Jodie) Florida. Great-grandfather of 7 and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Dorothy Kadwell of B.C., and brothers Fred and Ronald of Hamilton. Earl served in the Navy in WWII aboard Corvette Hawkesbury on North Atlantic as Telegraphist, escorting convoys from St. Johns, NFLD to Londonderry, Ireland. He chaired the Hamilton and Area Coalition of Tennants Association, sang in 16 church choirs, plus others from age 9 to 94. Cremation has taken place. Ashes to be interred at Christ Church Cathedral, Hamilton, in the future. Donations to St. John Church Memorial Fund - (St. John's Anglican, 2464 Dundas St., RR1, Burlington, ON, L7P 0S8) or charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
