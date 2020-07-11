Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Cheryl Bielefeld (nee Cornell) for over 51 years. Loving father of Brian and his wife Lee Ann, Brad and his wife Tabitha. Caring grandfather of Claira, Jason, Brianna, Lee, Dawson, Sabrina, Josh and four nieces and nephews. Also survived by his brothers John (Shirlee) and George (Monica). Harold has been a helicopter pilot since the early 70's. Friends will be received at the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue on Wednesday from 10 - 11:00 am. A Celebration of Harold's life will follow in the chapel at 11:00 am. Cremation. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Condolences, donations, service and a live funeral web-cast are available online at www.beckettglaves.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of Harold in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest. Please note that social distancing and face coverings are required at the Funeral Home.