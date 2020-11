Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday November 2, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of the late Linda. Dear father of Richard Baker (Mary Morreale). Remembered by his 11 brothers, 11 sisters, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Kenny will also be missed by other family members and friends. Predeceased by his mother, Audrey Bolton and his parents Isabelle and Gordon Cayuga. At the family's request cremation has taken place.