1931 - 2020 Peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Lifecare Long Term Care in Brantford on April 27, 2020 after a progressive and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the Late Pansy Kent (Ramey-Welton, 2011) for 61 years. Harold will be lovingly remembered by his children Clifford Welton (predeceased Mary 2017), Lloyd (Mary), Doug (Dale), Sherry and Craig (Lana) Kent. Grandpa will be dearly missed by his 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren who he adored more than his tractors. Harold was a long time employee of the Town of Ancaster, retiring with 45 years of service. He loved to spend many hours repairing cars, restoring antique tractors and stationary engines, and was held in high regard for his expertise in this field. The family would like to extend a note of sincere gratitude to the staff at St. Joseph's Lifecare Long Term Care, Lilac Lane and to Dr. John Hadley for their exceptional care of Dad during his stay there. Harold will be dearly missed by his ever faithful and furry companion Maggie. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. A further notice will be posted at that time. As an expression of sympathy the family would appreciate donations specifically to the Recreation Department at St. Joseph's Lifecare, 99 Wayne Gretzky Parkway, Brantford, ON N3S 6T6. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca A true gentleman who lived his life based on integrity and good principles, and was always willing to lend a hand.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.