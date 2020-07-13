1/1
Harold Leroy "Roy" STONE
Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his 88th year. Brother of the late Keith and Marion, and Ken and the late Jean. Uncle to Louise and Terry, Randy and Lynne, Norma and Tom, Marnie and the late Brian and several great-nieces and nephews. Roy was born and farmed in Walpole Township till he went to Norview Lodge where he received wonderful care for nearly 20 years. Funeral Service will be held at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before. (Masks and face coverings mandatory). Cremation to follow with burial of cremated remains at Nanticoke Union Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the charity of your choice. www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
