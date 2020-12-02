1/1
Harold Lloyd Rose
Peacefully, with his family by his side, Harold passed at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Monday, November 30, 2020 in his 89th year. Harold was the beloved husband of Yola for 63 years. Loving father of Kathy and Ken Egger; Karen Rose Deigl; Dave and Nancy Rose. Dear Grandpa of Brenda and Isaac; Jenn and Yar; Jackie and Kevin; Jessica; Kelsea and Bob; Erin and Dean. Great-Grandpa of Olivia, Harold, Milana, Maks, Hunter, Kensie and Avaya. Brother of Dawn Grunerud and Murray Rose. Predeceased by his brothers Charlie and Ted Rose and sisters Joyce Dennie and Janice Bedard. Harold loved his family. He had a passion for farming, loved animals and loved growing crops. Harold worked for 34 years at Western Ontario Cattle Breeders, Inc. and was well known for plowing through the backroads with his Volkswagen Bug. He was a founding member of Dunnville Station #3 Fire Department and was a long-time member of Bethany United Church. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Saturday, December 5, 2020. (The service will be livestreamed on funeral home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BallardMinor) for those wishing to join the family in this way.) Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery to follow. Following the service, the procession will pass by the Rose family farm on Carter Road. Those who wish to pay tribute to and honour Harold's life are invited to park on the south side of Carter Road with four-way flashers on by 12:15 to form an honour guard for the passing procession. Donations to Juravinski Hospital Foundation or Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. In remembering Harold, please do something nice for someone. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Memories & Condolences
