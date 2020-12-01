1/1
Harold R. Tanner
1927-07-19 - 2020-11-27
(Retired from Ford Motor Company) Peacefully at the Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday November 27,2020. Harold in his 94th year, beloved husband of Elza (nee Tracey). Dear father of Derek (Diane), Debbie (Tom Hadala), and Kevin (Marina). Loved grandfather of Shayne, Samantha and Diane. Special grandfather of Jamie and Cal. Great grandfather of Ellie and Gavin. Loved brother of Helen, Barbara and Marion. Predeceased by brothers Fred, Dan and Stan are sisters Lillian, Dollie and Marilyn. Predeceased by his parents Lester and Ruby Tanner. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Harold will be fondly remembered for the love of his dogs, coaching baseball and football, and his love for watching the Blue Jays, Tiger Cats and the Maple Leafs. Cremation has taken place. An interment service will take place at a later date at the Burlington Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
