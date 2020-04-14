|
|
Harold passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Saviour at Gardenview Long Term Nursing Home on Saturday April 11th. Predeceased by his parents, William and Hazel (Walker) McBay, his brother and best friend Clifford McBay 1999, his sister-in-law Mary McBay 2002 and brother-in-law Arnold Fair 2015. Harold is survived by his sister Shirley Fair; nieces Millie, Evelyn, Marilyn and Donna and by his nephew Dwight. He is also survived by several great-nieces, nephews and extended family. Harold was a faithful and an inaugural member of Ancaster Pentecostal Church/ Turning Point Church until he was 88 years of age. Harold had a terrific memory for many years with the ability to recall many stories, items of interest and everyone's date of birth. He never lost his sense of humor and he will be missed. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the mandated health restrictions, a private service has been arranged; Internment will take place in the Carluke Cemetery. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Gardenview Christian Nursing Home for their care and compassion right to the end. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Turning Point Church in Ancaster, ON or to a . Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020