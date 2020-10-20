Harold WILLIS

(1937-2020) Passed away suddenly at home on October 17, 2020. Predeceased by his spouse Barbara Archer. Survived by his children, stepson and grandchildren. Harold was a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 58 Colour Party and a proud Veteran. Due to COVID restrictions, please call the L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton (905) 544-1147 to book a time if you wish to visit on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Legion Poppy Fund at Branch 58. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca