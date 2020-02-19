|
|
Entered her Eternal Home February 14, 2020, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late George Roy Johnson (2013). Loving mother of the late Lyle (Thoreen), Wayne, daughter Faye (deceased 1959). Loved by her grandchildren Bradley (Laura), Rebecca (Josh), Timothy, and great grandchildren Sarah, Gabriel, Garrett and Oscar. Survived by brother Roy and sisters Doreen and Audrey. Born and raised in Saskatchewan and was very active in church ministries for several years at Delta Tabernacle and Paramount Drive Alliance. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive on Friday, February 21st, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020