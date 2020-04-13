|
|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Wellington Park L.T.C. Mom left this world to join her husband Ralph (Oct 15, 2001). Beloved mother of Pat (Brian), Dan (Sue), Cathy (Holgar), Tim (Jay) and her most beloved son Ralphie. Loving grandmother of Christine, Jason, Jacqueline, Daniel, Nikie, Jessie and Isabelle, and great-grandmother of 14. To Wellington Park Rose Court, thank you for everything you did for Mom, and still do day after day during these trying days, weeks and months in this crazy world we live in. Any donations to Burlington Community Living would be greatly appreciated. Because of Covid-19 there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. "Dearest Mom, Fly High, Fly Free!" www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020