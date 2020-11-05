1/1
Harry Allan CHALMERS
Born in Hamilton Ontario, September 26, 1936. After over two months in the Hamilton General Hospital, Struggling with health issues. Allan passed away peacefully early Monday, November 2, 2020, with his wife, daughter and Steven by his side. Proud firefighter for over thirty years. He fought the good fight and will be missed. Predeceased by father Harry, mother Olive, and brother James. Leaves behind to morn, his wife Dorothy (aka Kelley) of 62 years, and his daughter Tammy (Steven). Private Viewing and cremation have taken place. Cricket- I am so proud of the woman you have become. Love Dad.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
